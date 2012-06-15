2016 refugee team wins Laureus award
MONACO A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
KIEV A superb Andy Carroll header earned England a 1-0 halftime lead over Sweden in their Euro 2012 Group D clash on Friday.
Carroll, who was brought in for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to exploit Sweden's weakness in the air, headed home from near the penalty spot from Steven Gerrard's cross to give Roy Hodgson's team a deserved advantage in the 23rd minute.
England, who drew their first game against France, had the first clear chance when Scott Parker unleashed an unexpected 25-metre drive, forcing Andreas Isaksson to stretch to palm away in the ninth minute.
Pointless Sweden looked toothless up front until Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a 20-metre deflected shot saved by Joe Hart in the 33rd minute.
The kickoff was delayed by 15 minutes after the other Group D game between France and Ukraine was suspended for almost an hour due to lighting and thunder.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
MADRID Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year's ATP Tour, as he feels he has been sidelined by other figures in the player's entourage, he told an Italian tennis magazine.
LONDON Swansea City's Premier League survival hopes were dealt a blow on Monday with the news that Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.