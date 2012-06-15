England's Andy Carroll celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Sweden during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

England's Andy Carroll jumps to score a goal against Sweden during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

England's Andy Carroll scores his team's first goal against Sweden during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

KIEV A superb Andy Carroll header earned England a 1-0 halftime lead over Sweden in their Euro 2012 Group D clash on Friday.

Carroll, who was brought in for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to exploit Sweden's weakness in the air, headed home from near the penalty spot from Steven Gerrard's cross to give Roy Hodgson's team a deserved advantage in the 23rd minute.

England, who drew their first game against France, had the first clear chance when Scott Parker unleashed an unexpected 25-metre drive, forcing Andreas Isaksson to stretch to palm away in the ninth minute.

Pointless Sweden looked toothless up front until Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a 20-metre deflected shot saved by Joe Hart in the 33rd minute.

The kickoff was delayed by 15 minutes after the other Group D game between France and Ukraine was suspended for almost an hour due to lighting and thunder.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)