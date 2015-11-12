Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic poses with the Golden Ball award at the annual soccer gala in Stockholm November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency

STOCKHOLM Zlatan Ibrahimovic has never been afraid to speak his mind and the Sweden striker said on Thursday that he had put France on the map of world football.

With two days to go before his country meet Denmark in the first leg of their Euro 2016 playoff at the Friends Arena, Ibrahimovic also hinted that the two games against Sweden's Scandinavian rivals could be his last for the national team.

"I would love to play at the European Championship in France," the Paris St Germain forward told reporters.

"I have played there for four years. I have put Sweden on the world map and now I have put France on the world map too.

"If it's over (for me) after the playoffs? We'll see. If you're asking me now? No. If you ask me after the playoffs? I don't know," said Ibrahimovic.

Sweden's all-time record scorer shrugged off the fact that he has never scored against the Danes.

"It doesn't mean anything," he said. "There will be goals when there is goals. If we create chances they'll turn up."

The second leg is in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)