Home hero Rumford claims top seeding at Perth
SYDNEY Local favourite Brett Rumford shot a four-under-par 68 in the third round of the inaugural World Super 6 in Perth to claim the top seeding for Sunday's final round match play knockout.
KIEV Sweden defender Jonas Olsson has left the squad temporarily to join his partner in Stockholm where the couple are expecting a baby on Sunday, a national team spokesman said.
Olsson left the squad on Saturday evening but was expected to return in time for Sweden's final Group D game against France on Tuesday, Swedish FA spokesman Jonas Nystedt told Reuters.
The centre back started in Friday's 3-2 defeat by England that ended Sweden's hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.“
"We didn't want to release a statement as it was a private, family matter, but Jonas is due back (for the France game)," Nystedt said at Sweden's media centre on the outskirts of Kiev.
Although the Swedes have no chance of progressing after losing their first two games, they could still have an influence on which teams go through if they beat France.
England play Ukraine in the other Group D game.
(Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON Cycling chiefs must do more to erase suspicion over Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), according to Britain's former Olympic champion and Tour de France yellow jersey wearer Chris Boardman.
ROME Juventus forward Paulo Dybala netted twice against his former club Palermo in a 4-1 home win on Friday that took the champions 10 points clear at the top of Serie A, with Claudio Marchisio and Gonzalo Higuain also on the scoresheet.