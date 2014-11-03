Sweden's coach Erik Hamren reacts at the end of their Euro 2016 qualifying soccer match against Austria in Vienna September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MALMO Sweden coach Erik Hamren has called up in-form strikers John Guidetti and Isaac Kiese Thelin for the Euro 2016 Group G qualifier against Montenegro as captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic struggles to overcome a persistent heel injury.

Manchester City striker Guidetti has found a new lease of life on loan at Celtic, where he has scored nine goals in nine games since moving north of the border.

Thelin's partnership with Malmo FF team mate Markus Rosenberg has just delivered a second straight league title for the southern Swedish club, and his performances in the Champions League have caught the eye of many.

With Brondby's out-of-form forward Johan Elmander dropped from the squad, the pair will be expected to provide the goals should Ibrahimovic be ruled out from the away game against Montenegro on Nov. 15.

"Zlatan is positive, my hope is that he will train this week and get playing time with PSG before the Euro qualifier, but we'll have to wait and see," Hamren said in a statement on the Swedish FA's website.

The Swedes are in third place in Group G with five points from three matches, the same as Russia who are second on goal difference.

Austria lead the group with seven points, with Montenegro fourth on four points.

(Reporting By Philip O'Connor, editing by Pritha Sarkar)