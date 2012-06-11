KIEV Sweden's Markus Rosenberg will start on the right wing instead of Johan Elmander after they named their team for Monday's Euro 2012 Group D match against co-hosts Ukraine.

Elmander suffered a broken foot more than a month ago but despite the fracture having healed and a return to full training he will start the game on the bench.

Vice-captain Anders Svensson, who has 127 caps, also misses out in central midfield to Rasmus Elm in the team announced on the Swedish FA website.

Sebastian Larsson lines up on the left wing with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a playmaker role behind Ola Toivonen up front.

The selection of Rosenberg, a late addition to the squad, is a surprise with coach Erik Hamren having been expected to take a chance on Elmander's foot holding up.

It marks a turnaround in fortune for the well-travelled striker, who has been told by Werder Bremen that his contract won't be renewed when it expires on July 1.

LATEST CHAPTER

Hamren had intended to take John Guidetti, who scored 20 league goals for Feyenoord last season on loan from Manchester City, to the tournament but a virus ruled the 20-year-old out of contention opening the door for Rosenberg.

Given a chance to start in a friendly against Iceland at the end of May, Rosenberg limped off at halftime with a knee injury but fortunately a scan reveled no serious damage.

Despite the latest chapter in a turbulent club career which has taken him from Malmo to Ajax Amsterdam, Werder Bremen and Racing Santander, Rosenberg told reporters before the Iceland game that he was not going along just to make up the numbers.

"“I have a fantastic season behind me. I'll be very disappointed if I don't get to play at the European championship," he said.

Svensson started eight of Sweden's 10 qualifiers and will be disappointed to lose out to Elm for the second defensive midfield berth alongside Kim Kallstrom.

Team (4-2-3-1)

1-Andreas Isaksson, 2-Mikael Lustig, 3-Olof Mellberg, 4-Andreas Granqvist, 5-Martin Olsson; 6-Rasmus Elm, 9-Kim Kallstrom; 22-Markus Rosenberg, 10-Zlatan Ibrahimovic (c), 7-Sebastian Larsson; 20-Ola Toivonen

