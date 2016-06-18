PARIS Switzerland have no fears coming into their game against hosts France on Sunday despite being thrashed 5-2 when they met two years ago at the World Cup in Brazil, coach Vladimir Petkovic said.

"There is just today and tomorrow for me," Petkovic told reporters. "We'll try to achieve the maximum here and now. I don't think the result in Brazil will have an impact. It's a new game, with a new mindset, new morale and new formations."

The Swiss, who have not beaten France since 1992, were blitzed in Brazil by three goals in the first 45 minutes, but with just a point needed for them to make the round of 16 they do not need to throw caution to the wind.

"The side is different nowadays," added attacking midfielder Blerim Dzemaili. "You learn from a loss like that, but how much we've improved we're going to see tomorrow."

Petkovic said that the getting to the next phase was his priority and he was unlikely to chop and change despite four of his players facing suspension if they receive a second yellow card.

"I think it will be the same situation in the last 16. We're not through to the knock-out rounds so we'll play with the best team possible."

He said the exciting French team had done well in its first two games despite facing enormous public and media pressure.

"We'll try to play our football and cause problems for France," Petkovic said. "We have the chance and will try to do the most to secure top spot which gives you, on paper at least, a slightly easier opponent for the next round."

