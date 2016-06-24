TOULOUSE, France Poland forward Robert Lewandowski and Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri, who have yet to shine at Euro 2016, will have another chance to brighten up the tournament when their teams clash in St Etienne in the last 16 on Saturday.

Although neither player has had an especially bad tournament, they have yet to produce performances that match their billing as their teams' most creative players, and get on the score sheet for the first time.

Lewandowski made it six international matches without scoring when he missed an early chance in their 1-0 win over Ukraine.

However, he still worked hard in attack and was always getting in position to receive the ball so there are no real concerns about his form.

"He has a lot of influence on the way we play," said coach Adam Nawalka. "He is an incredibly important player for us. He is our engine, like a locomotive and he provides us with power."

Similarly, Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic is unconcerned that Shaqiri, who scored a hat-trick against Honduras in the World Cup two years ago, has not shown off his dribbling or long-range shooting skills.

"Individualists are having a tough time at his tournament," said Petkovic, "I'm satisfied that Xherdan is not an individualist at the moment, but a team player.

"He gives everything for the team and that's what he should keep doing. When the team goes well, everyone profits."

There are no clear favourites between two technically gifted sides who have both progressed beyond the group stage of the competition for the first time.

Both have struggled for goals, however, scoring only twice each in three matches.

Switzerland have got better as the tournament has gone on and dominated possession when they held hosts France to a 0-0 draw in their final group game on Sunday to qualify.

Poland went through their group without conceding a goal, coming second behind Germany, and gave the impression that they had an extra gear to move into.

“We want to stick to our tried and tested philosophy and prepare for the game as normal," said Switzerland captain Stephan Lichtsteiner.

"We’ve looked at Poland and analysed them, but we want to focus on our own qualities. If we play to our potential on Saturday we’ll be a very difficult opponent for Poland.”

(Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Clare Lovell)