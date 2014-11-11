Aston Villa's Philippe Senderos (L) and Nathan Baker celebrate defeating Liverpool during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Switzerland lost another central defender for Saturday's Euro 2016 game at home to Lithuania when Aston Villa's Philippe Senderos was ruled out with a calf injury.

Coach Vladimir Petkovic told reporters that he would be unavailable after pulling out of a training session on Tuesday.

The Swiss, who lie fourth in Group E, three points behind Saturday's opponents, had already been forced to call in Michael Lang of Grasshoppers on Monday after Silvan Widmer was declared unfit.

(Reporting By Steve Tongue in London; editing by Toby Davis)