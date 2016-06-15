Southampton sign Italy forward Gabbiadini from Napoli
LONDON Italy striker Manolo Gabbiadini has joined Southampton from Serie A side Napoli after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
PARIS French police used pepper spray and tear gas to disperse English football fans on Wednesday near the train station in the northern city of Lille, one of the venues of the Euro 2016 tournament, a police source said.
Police intervened after fans starting running in all directions following a detonation of unknown origin, the source told Reuters.
Earlier in the same area, police pushed away a group of English fans when they began to be threatening, the source said.
(Reporting by Pierre Savary; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
LONDON Mercurial David Luiz shrugged off a painful knee to conjure up a moment of cheeky magic at Anfield on Tuesday as he again showed why Chelsea re-signed the Brazilian last summer.
LONDON The coaches are doing all they can to deny it, and in France's case they have a strong case, but for rugby aficionados around the world the Six Nations championship will double up as a high-octane trial for the British and Irish Lions.