Football Soccer - Euro 2016 - Lille, France 14/6/16 England and Wales supporters gather outside a pub in Lille, France, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier - RTX2G93N

Football Soccer - Euro 2016 - Lille, France 15/6/16 Riot police take up position in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Gnzalo Fuentes

Football Soccer - Euro 2016 - Lille, France 15/6/16 English fans celebrate with beer outside a pub in the city center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Football Soccer - Euro 2016 - Lille, France 15/6/16 Police and fans clash in the center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS French police used pepper spray and tear gas to disperse English football fans on Wednesday near the train station in the northern city of Lille, one of the venues of the Euro 2016 tournament, a police source said.

Police intervened after fans starting running in all directions following a detonation of unknown origin, the source told Reuters.

Earlier in the same area, police pushed away a group of English fans when they began to be threatening, the source said.

