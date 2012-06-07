England's national football team manager Roy Hodgson appears in a 108 foot tall (33 metre) reproduction of Rio de Janeiro's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue above the White Cliffs of Dover June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Anderson/Paddy Power/handout

Tickets for England's matches at Euro 2012 are plummeting in price with many fans seemingly unwilling to make the long journey to Ukraine, ticket market place Seatwave said on Thursday.

England are usually one of the best supported nations at major soccer tournaments but a recent change of coach and a series of injuries are likely to have dampened enthusiasm.

Prices for Monday's Group D opener against France have now dropped to under 40 euros (32.36 pounds) each. Tickets for the group matches against Sweden and Ukraine are even cheaper, Seatwave said.

It is not just England affected. Tickets for the big Group B clash between rivals Netherlands and Germany are on sale for just 19 euros despite a face value price starting at 30 Euros.

Prices for Spain's matches are holding up much better.

