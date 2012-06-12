Russia's team soccer players play a match at a practice session during the Euro 2012 at the stadium in Warsaw June 11, 2012. Russia will play their second match of the Euro 2012 soccer championships against Poland in Warsaw on June 12. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Russia's soccer players stretch during a practice session for the Euro 2012 at the stadium in Warsaw June 11, 2012. Russia will play their second match of the Euro 2012 soccer championships against Poland in Warsaw on June 12. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

WARSAW Any Pole watching Ukraine's rousing 2-1 win over Sweden in Kiev will hope their team can do the same when they take on fierce rivals Russia at the cavernous National Stadium in Euro 2012 Group A on Tuesday.

A planned 5,000-strong Russian march over the Vistula River to the stadium ahead of the match (1845 GMT) will undoubtedly fire the co-hosts up and make Franciszek Smuda's team talk an easy one.

The coach has promised his team will not fade like they did after a rip-roaring start against Greece in the tournament opener and they will have to be at their best to repel Russia.

A 4-1 waltz to victory over the Czech Republic had everyone talking about the Russians, keen to impress with their quick-passing style as they did at Euro 2008 before losing to Spain in the semi-finals.

Surprise Euro 2004 winners Greece face the Czechs in Wroclaw (1600) and they do so without two key defenders.

But the Greeks withstood the co-hosts' frenzied start to battle back for a 1-1 draw and a win would set them up nicely for qualification to the knockout stages.

