Football Soccer - Turkey v Croatia - EURO 2016 - Group D - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - 12/6/16Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates after scoring their first goal REUTERS/John SibleyLivepic

Football Soccer - Turkey v Croatia - EURO 2016 - Group D - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - 12/6/16Croatia fan celebrates on the pitch REUTERS/Christian HartmannLivepic

Football Soccer - Turkey v Croatia - EURO 2016 - Group D - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - 12/6/16Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal REUTERS/John SibleyLivepic

PARIS Cenk Tosun is a surprise starter for Turkey at the expense of Burak Yilmaz in their Euro 2016 Group D clash against Croatia at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Yilmaz, who has scored 20 goals in 44 internationals, netted the only goal in Turkey's last warm-up game against Slovenia.

Centre back Vedran Corluka starts for Croatia after shaking off an ankle injury, while Marcelo Brozovic is preferred to Marko Pjaca.

Brozovic's inclusion adds steel to the midfield in Croatia's traditional 4-2-3-1 formation.

