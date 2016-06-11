PARIS - Coach Fatih Terim says a lack of playing time this season will not hamper captain Arda Turan when Turkey play Croatia in Euro 2016 Group D on Sunday, his team's first match at a major tournament in eight years.

Terim, in his third stint in charge, has overseen a dramatic improvement in Turkey's form as they recovered from collecting a single point in their opening three qualifiers to advance to the finals in France.

Turan, the most capped player in the squad, has started infrequently for Barcelona after making his debut in January.

He sat out the first few months of the season because of the Catalan club's transfer ban, having signed from Atletico Madrid last summer.

"In the first part of the season I played Arda in every single game and in the second part of the season he got some minutes," Terim told reporters on Saturday.

"He is an important player, no matter if he plays at Barcelona or not. He had some problems physically and we are trying to get him as fit as possible but day-by-day, step-by-step he's improving and I think he will be in ideal shape."

Turkey have a wealth of attacking midfielders including Turan, 29, and Bayer Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu, 22.

Striker Burak Yılmaz has been struggling with injury, prompting media speculation Terim may emulate Spain's victorious Euro 2012 team by not playing a recognised front man.

The coach, however, said he had already informed his players who would start at the Parc des Princes against Croatia.

"We play only one striker," said Terim. "Of course we have an option to play with two but we will play with what we have been playing recently.

"We will make some adjustments. We have a beautiful side and can switch easily."

Turkey have lost once in 16 matches and their good form comes despite a tough run of warm-up fixtures containing matches against England, Sweden and Austria that were designed to prepare their young squad for the Euros.

"I hope it was good preparation for them," said Terim. "Our players might have some difficulties in the beginning.

"I think it will only take 5-10 minutes for them to adapt to the atmosphere."

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)