Turkey players celebrate next to dejected Kazakhstan players after their Euro 2016 Group A qualifying soccer match in Istanbul November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL Turkey goalkeeper Volkan Demirel walked out ahead of his country's Euro 2016 qualifier at home to Kazakhstan on Sunday after being abused by his own fans during the warm-up, media reports said.

The veteran plays for Turkish club team Fenerbahce but the match was held at the stadium of fierce rivals Galatasaray, whose supporters goaded the keeper.

Volkan Babacan played in goal instead after Demirel had left the stadium and Turkey went on to win 3-1.

