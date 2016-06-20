PARIS European soccer's governing body has opened disciplinary proceedings against Albania and Romania after their fans caused trouble in their Group A game at Euro 2016 on Sunday.

UEFA said in a statement on Monday that both federations were facing charges for "setting off fireworks" and the "throwing of objects" at Lyon's Parc OL.

Albania faced additional charges for "field invasion", the statement added.

Albania won the game 1-0 to clinch third place in the group and maintain hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages while Romania were eliminated.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Neil Robinson)