Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
PARIS European soccer's governing body has opened disciplinary proceedings against Albania and Romania after their fans caused trouble in their Group A game at Euro 2016 on Sunday.
UEFA said in a statement on Monday that both federations were facing charges for "setting off fireworks" and the "throwing of objects" at Lyon's Parc OL.
Albania faced additional charges for "field invasion", the statement added.
Albania won the game 1-0 to clinch third place in the group and maintain hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages while Romania were eliminated.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Neil Robinson)
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.