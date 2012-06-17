England fans wait for the start of their team's Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against Sweden at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

WARSAW UEFA has started disciplinary proceedings against the English FA following an attempted pitch invasion by England fans at the Euro 2012 Group D match against Sweden.

"UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Football Association of England (FA) for the inappropriate behaviour of their supporters - attempted invasion of the field of play - at the UEFA EURO 2012 Group D match against Sweden in Kiev on Friday," UEFA said in a statement on Sunday.

The European football ruling body's Control and Disciplinary Body will deal with the case on Wednesday.

England beat Sweden 3-2 and need a point from their final group game against co-hosts Ukraine on Tuesday to reach the quarter-finals.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris)