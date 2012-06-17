Home hero Rumford claims top seeding at Perth
SYDNEY Local favourite Brett Rumford shot a four-under-par 68 in the third round of the inaugural World Super 6 in Perth to claim the top seeding for Sunday's final round match play knockout.
WARSAW UEFA has started disciplinary proceedings against the English FA following an attempted pitch invasion by England fans at the Euro 2012 Group D match against Sweden.
"UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Football Association of England (FA) for the inappropriate behaviour of their supporters - attempted invasion of the field of play - at the UEFA EURO 2012 Group D match against Sweden in Kiev on Friday," UEFA said in a statement on Sunday.
The European football ruling body's Control and Disciplinary Body will deal with the case on Wednesday.
England beat Sweden 3-2 and need a point from their final group game against co-hosts Ukraine on Tuesday to reach the quarter-finals.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON Cycling chiefs must do more to erase suspicion over Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), according to Britain's former Olympic champion and Tour de France yellow jersey wearer Chris Boardman.
ROME Juventus forward Paulo Dybala netted twice against his former club Palermo in a 4-1 home win on Friday that took the champions 10 points clear at the top of Serie A, with Claudio Marchisio and Gonzalo Higuain also on the scoresheet.