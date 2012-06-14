WARSAW UEFA fined the German Football Association (DFB) and its Portuguese (FPF) counterpart on Thursday for incidents during the teams' Euro 2012 Group B match on Saturday, the governing body said in a statement.

The DFB was fined 10,000 euros ($12,600) after Germany fans threw what appeared to be rolled up pieces of paper at Portugal players on several occasions during the first half.

Portugal were fined 5,000 euros for delaying the kickoff of the second half in Lviv.

($1 = 0.7953 euros)

