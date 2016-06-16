LYON, France Northern Ireland coach Michael O'Neill has made five changes to his team for their Euro 2016 Group C match against Ukraine on Thursday, having dropped top scorer Kyle Lafferty for Conor Washington up front.

The midfield has been rejigged from their opening 1-0 defeat by Poland, with Corry Evans, Stuart Dallas and Jamie Ward coming into the side, while Aaron Hughes replaces Conor McLaughlin at right back.

O'Neill has also made a tactical switch in deploying Jonny Evans at left back while moving Gareth McAuley into the centre of defence.

Ukraine coach Mykhailo Fomenko made one change to the side beaten by Germany 2-0 in their opening match, fielding Yevhen Seleznyov instead of Roman Zozulya as the lone striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

(Editing by Toby Davis)