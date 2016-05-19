Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates after scoring the first goal for UkraineReuters / Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV Andriy Yarmolenko and Taras Stepanenko were named in Ukraine's provisional 28-man squad for Euro 2016 after they shook hands to settle a dispute which had threatened to overshadow coach Mykhaylo Fomenko's preparations for next month's tournament.

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Stepanenko was blatantly kicked by Yarmolenko for kissing his club's badge and staging a provocative goal celebration in front of Dynamo Kiev fans in a domestic derby on May 1.

"I would like peace and friendship to prevail inside our team. As a man, I am used to being responsible for my actions," Yarmolenko said reading a prepared statement in front of assembled media on Thursday.

"I admit my fault. I was wrong in that situation. I hope Taras would agree to shake my hand so that we can peacefully prepare for the Euros," he added before shaking hands with Stepanenko.

Stepanenko said: "We have discussed this situation ... and I hope this won't happen again as we are likely to play side-by-side in the Ukraine team for many years.

"This dispute should be considered settled."

Striker Evhen Seleznyov, who recently rejoined his former club Shakhtar, failed to make the cut despite helping Ukraine to qualify for the June 10 - July 10 finals in France.

The 30-year-old striker is reported to have fallen out of favour with coach Fomenko after moving to the Russian club Kubanfrom Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk in February.

“The coaching staff are still having discussions on some positions. We also have four players on the reserve list. Evhen Seleznyov is not on it,” Fomenko said.

Ukraine are scheduled to play friendlies against Romania on May 29 and Albania on June 3 before facing world champions Germany in their opening Euro 2016 match on June 12.

They will also face Poland and Northern Ireland in Group C.

