DONETSK France's focus and discipline, elements lacking in their 2010 World Cup debacle, gave them a sparkling 2-0 victory over Euro 2012 co-hosts Ukraine on Friday, the coach and players said.

A whirlwind performance, matching the thunderstorm that suspended play for nearly an hour soon after kickoff, gave France a deserved win, confirming their status as one of the form team after stretching their unbeaten run to 23 games.

"We remained focused and did what was necessary," defender Philippe Mexes said. "I think that we deserved the result with the discipline we showed today."

Jeremy Menez and Yohan Cabaye scored in a three-minute spell early in the second half to take the wind out of Ukraine's sails after their 2-1 victory against Sweden in their Group A opener.

"We scored two goals, we could have scored a few more," said France coach Laurent Blanc, who took charge after their early World Cup exit two years ago in a campaign marred by a players revolution against then coach Raymond Domenech.

"We're improving. Can France go far (in the tournament)? I can't say. Every game is different," added Blanc.

The win made France Group D leaders on four points, one ahead of the co-hosts who failed to replicate the form that brought their rousing win over the Swedes in Kiev.

England, who drew 1-1 with France in their first game, have one point ahead of their clash with Sweden later on Friday.

"I think we are still a young team, we need confidence," said France keeper Hugo Lloris. "We were very serious, very focused, conquering today."

"It is important in this kind of competition to come out strong, it would be good to have already qualified but we gain in confidence with this result."

Lloris had also special praise for forward Karim Benzema, who set up both goals, saying: "Once again he was decisive for us, he fed team mates, he is a big player and that is good".

