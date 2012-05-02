West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
Kiev Ukraine's first choice goalkeeper Oleksandr Shovkovsky has been ruled out of next month's Euro 2012 championship with a shoulder injury picked up in a domestic match last week that will keep him sidelined for at least three months.
"Instead of preparations for the Euro 2012, I will have an operation on my shoulder joint ligaments and undergo rehabilitation," the Dynamo Kiev keeper was quoted as saying by his club's official website (www.fcdynamo.kiev.ua/).
"The most important thing is for the operation to be a success. I expect my rehabilitation to take three months."
The 37-year-old's absence will be a major blow for the side who face England, France and Sweden in Group D of the month-long tournament being co-hosted by Ukraine and Poland.
Renowned for his penalty saving ability, Shovkovsky, who has 92 caps, became the first goalkeeper in World Cup history not to concede a goal during a penalty shootout at the Germany tournament in 2006.
Ukraine will now go into the tournament with a shortage of experienced keepers after Oleksandr Rybka was suspended for using a banned diuretic and Andriy Dykan looks set to miss the finals after picking up a serious injury in March.
"I am desperate to be fit enough for the Euro 2012 tournament but time is passing and I understand that my dreams of playing are vanishing," he was quoted as saying last week.
(Reporting by Igor Nitsak; writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by John O'Brien)
MELBOURNE Australian long distance swimming great Grant Hackett was arrested and detained by police in the Gold Coast on Wednesday after a "breakdown" at his parents' home, local media reported.
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has heaped praise on team mate Anthony Martial for the professional and mature manner in which the forward has responded to recent criticism from manager Jose Mourinho.