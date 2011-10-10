KIEV Ukraine will host Germany next month at the newly renovated Olympiyskiy stadium, which will be used for the final of the Euro 2012 tournament, the Ukraine-2012 news service said Monday.

Despite concerns it would not be ready in time, the stadium was officially opened Saturday. Ukraine will co-host the Euro 2012 championship with Poland.

President Viktor Yanukovich said at the opening that its timely completion "showed the world it can do business with Ukraine" while Markiyan Lubkivsky, head of local organizational committee, said work would now begin to analyse services and logistics.

"Now, the operations component becomes key -- the work of services needed for the Euro 2012 championship," the news service quoted him as saying.

Ukraine will play the Germans on November 11 at the arena.

Kiev, Donetsk, Lviv and Kharkiv are staging matches in Ukraine, with Wroclaw, Poznan, Gdansk and Warsaw, where the opening game takes place, the hosting cities in Poland.

The draw for the finals takes place in Kiev on December 2

