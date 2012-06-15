2016 refugee team wins Laureus award
MONACO A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
DONETSK The Euro 2012 Group D game between Ukraine and France resumed at 1700 GMT after a 55-minute interruption having been suspended in the fifth minute due to lightning and thunder amid torrential rain at the Donbass Arena on Friday.
Referee Bjorn Kuipers ordered the players to go back to the dressing-rooms with co-hosts Ukraine and France level at 0-0.
Fans, officials and reporters ran for cover and the stadium was almost empty five minutes after the match was stopped.
There were fears the game could be abandoned but Kuipers and UEFA officials inspected the pitch shortly before 1700 GMT and decided it was in good enough condition for the match to restart.
(Reporting by Mike Collett and Simon Evans; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
MADRID Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year's ATP Tour, as he feels he has been sidelined by other figures in the player's entourage, he told an Italian tennis magazine.
LONDON Swansea City's Premier League survival hopes were dealt a blow on Monday with the news that Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.