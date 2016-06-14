Football Soccer - England v Russia - EURO 2016 - Group B - Stade V?lodrome, Marseille, France - 11/6/16A fan is restrained by security after the game REUTERS/Yves Herman

Russian soccer fans, suspected of being involved in clashes, are ushered off their bus after being stopped by gendarmes in Mandelieu near Cannes in southern France, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Police surround a bus carrying Russian soccer fans, suspected of being involved in clashes, in Mandelieu near Cannes in southern France, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

NICE, France French police have placed 43 Russian supporters in police custody on suspicion of being involved in clashes last week in Marseille that marred the start of the Euro 2016 football tournament, a police source said.

The fans had been on a coach heading to the north of France from Cannes that was surrounded earlier in the day by riot police.

