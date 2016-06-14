Alaves hold Celta to 0-0 draw in King's Cup semi
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
PARIS French police have launched an operation to arrest some 40 Russians suspected of being involved in violence last week in Marseille that marred the start of the Euro 2016 football tournament.
"As we speak there is a police operation to arrest some 40 of them (hooligans) that may have taken part in these acts in Marseille so that they can no longer do it in the next games with the violence we have seen," Bernard Cazeneuve told lawmakers. "There were photos and videos. They will be stopped."
He later added that those being arrested "were violent Russian supporters" and that they could expect to be deported if they were sentenced.
Police earlier surrounded a coach with about 40 Russians as it set off from Cannes in southern France towards the north of the country.
(Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Cameroon reached the African Nations Cup final as a second-half goal from defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and a stoppage-time effort from Christian Bassogog secured a 2-0 win over Ghana in their last-four clash on Thursday.