Alaves hold Celta to 0-0 draw in King's Cup semi
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
PARIS French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Tuesday that some football fans will be deported from France after violent clashes marred the beginning of the 2016 European Championship.
Some fans "will be deported because some people cannot stay on national territory."
French police on Tuesday launched an anti-hooligan operation in the town of Mandelieu near Cannes after verifying the identities of 29 Russian supporters suspected of being involved in clashes ahead of a Euro 2016 game between Russia and England.
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Cameroon reached the African Nations Cup final as a second-half goal from defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and a stoppage-time effort from Christian Bassogog secured a 2-0 win over Ghana in their last-four clash on Thursday.