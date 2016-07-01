LILLE, France Belgium have made three changes for their Euro 2016 quarter-final against Wales on Friday with manager Mark Wilmots forced to cover for an injury and a suspension among his defenders.

Jordan Lukaku, younger brother of striker Romelu, and Jason Denayer replace Jan Vertonghen, who suffered an ankle injury in their final training session, and suspended Thomas Vermaelen.

Wilmots also tweaked his midfield by selecting Yannick Carrasco, who scored the last of their four goals against Hungary in the round of 16, over Dries Mertens.

Captain and talisman Eden Hazard earns his 70th cap having shrugged off a thigh injury that saw him miss training.

Wales manager Chris Coleman made one change with Hal Robson Kanu, who got the winner against Slovakia, replacing Sam Vokes.

Captain Ashley Williams starts despite a shoulder injury suffered in the 1-0 win over Northern Ireland in the last 16.

Gareth Bale, who has three goals in their first four games here and scored against Belgium in the Euro 2016 qualifying competition, will make his 60th appearance for Wales.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Ken Ferris)