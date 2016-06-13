DINARD, France Wales must have cool heads and not get carried away by the emotion of Thursday's all-British Euro 2016 Group B clash with England in Lens, manager Chris Coleman said on Monday.

Coleman's side top the group after victory over Slovakia on Saturday, their first tournament match since 1958. A further win over England would guarantee Wales a place in the last 16 and pile huge pressure on Roy Hodgson's side.

"We have to be street wise. We don't have to rattle cages, they know what the atmosphere will be like, they have to be ice cold in their thinking and stick to a game plan," Coleman told a news conference on Monday.

"Nothing has changed, we will go into the game as underdogs, England will be expected to win the game. We know what our identity is. There is urgency about us that has to remain. It will get fiery and I want it to be fiery, but I want them to be controlled."

With Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scoring in the 2-1 victory over Slovakia, the mood is buoyant in the Welsh camp.

"I can't ask for much more from them so far, they're in a good place, they are confident, but they are aware of the challenges in place," he said, throwing the pressure back on England.

"For them maybe (the pressure is greater). For us, it's all about getting through. To do that, if we get another win, we guarantee it and a draw almost gets us there."

Wales could have first-choice keeper Wayne Hennessey back for the England clash after he missed the opener with a back injury.

"Hennessey has improved since Sunday," Coleman said "The next 24 hours will be the important stage as to whether we can add him to the training group for Wednesday and if he can come through a session to participate for Thursday."

"The next 24 hours will be crucial."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Adrian Warner)