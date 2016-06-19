TOULOUSE, France Wales can go on to achieve future success regardless of the outcome of their final Euro 2016 group match against Russia on Monday, coach Chris Coleman said on Sunday.

Wales were defeated 2-1 by England in their second Group B fixture on Thursday, but they will guarantee a spot in the round of 16 with a win in Toulouse against a Russian side who need victory to avoid elimination.

"Everybody will look at whether we progress or not," Coleman, who masterminded Wales's first qualification for a major tournament since 1958, told reporters.

"But this isn't the end of the journey for this team, they have the potential to go on and on.

"This team is in the middle of a journey. This is our first taste of tournament football and it's a huge learning curve for us. The team will take so much from this. We can't lose.

Coleman believes his team are well placed to win after putting their late defeat by England behind them.

"Because that game was built up so much, some people expect us still to be on a downer," the 46-year-old said. "But that's done, that's finished, that's boxed off.

"We're proud of what we've achieved," said defender Ashley Williams. "We put it to bed, we're relaxed and we know what we need to do."

(Editing by Julien Pretot)