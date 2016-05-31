Football Soccer - Wales Press Conference - The Vale Resort, Hensol, Vale of Glamorgan, Wales - 22/3/16Wales' Joe Ledley during the press conferenceAction Images via Reuters / Andrew BoyersLivepic

Midfielder Joe Ledley was named in the Wales squad for next month's European Championship on Tuesday, less than a month after breaking his leg.

"Everything's a calculated risk but he's worth the risk," said manager Chris Coleman of the Crystal Palace player.

"He's included because of what he brings to the squad. He deserves the chance."

The 29-year-old was a doubt for the tournament in France after he suffered a fracture of the fibula in Palace's 2-1 Premier League win over Stoke City on May 7. He missed their FA Cup final defeat by Manchester United.

Ledley has made 62 appearances for his country who open their campaign against Slovakia in Bordeaux on June 11 before facing England four days later. Russia are their other Group B opponents on June 20.

"With this type of injury he's ahead of the curve. We think he's got a good chance for that (Slovakia) game," said Coleman who has until the eve of the first match to make changes on medical grounds.

Defensive duo Paul Dummett and Adam Matthews, midfielder Emyr Huws and striker Wes Burns were cut from the provisional squad.

Wales, with Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale their standout performer, have qualified for their first major tournament finals since 1958.

Coleman said Bale, who helped Real beat Atletico Madrid in Saturday's Champions League final, was in excellent physical shape.

Bale spoke separately in a BBC documentary about the Welsh team spirit ahead of the championship which starts on June 10.

"We all feel like brothers and will literally do anything for each other," he said.

"We're not going there just to make up the numbers. We want to win every game that we play, want to win the group and give ourselves the best chance."

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Liverpool), Owain Fon Williams (Inverness Caledonian Thistle)

Defenders: Chris Gunter (Reading), James Chester (West Bromwich Albion), Ashley Williams (Swansea City), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Neil Taylor (Swansea City), James Collins (West Ham United), Ashley Richards (Fulham)

Midfielders: Joe Allen (Liverpool), Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace), Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal), Andy King (Leicester City), David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Jonny Williams (Crystal Palace), David Vaughan (Nottingham Forest), George Williams (Fulham)

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Hal Robson-Kanu (Reading), Sam Vokes (Burnley), Simon Church (Nottingham Forest), David Cotterill (Birmingham City).

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru/Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)