LONDON Former Welsh footballer turned soccer pundit Dean Saunders will have to do better than hunt around his glove box or down the back of the seats for coins to pay for parking when he finally returns from the European Championship.

The former Liverpool, Galatasaray and Benfica striker, in France to cover the Welsh side, says he is braced for a shock after the Welsh team's extended stay at Euro 2016.

"I tell you how confident I was with Wales. I parked in the short-stay car park at Birmingham Airport two weeks ago," he told BBC radio.

"I took a little suitcase that fitted on to the plane so I've run out of clothes; and now I'm going to have a 1,000 pounds ($1,340) bill when I get back to Birmingham because they charge you a fortune."

Wales play Belgium in Lille on Friday for a spot in the semi-finals.

A crowd funding campaign has been launched to meet the cost of the parking fine, but on Thursday just 29 pounds had been raised towards the 1,200 pounds target.

Wales Online reported that the campaign had been set up as "a bit of fun" by Welsh manager Chris Coleman's brother-in-law, and that its prime aim had been to highlight his view that the BBC had been biased in its English coverage of the tournament.

England were knocked out of the last 16 by tiny Iceland on Monday.

