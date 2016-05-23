New Zealand's Wagner doubtful for South Africa tests
WELLINGTON New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner is doubtful for next month's home test series against South Africa after fracturing a finger in his bowling hand in a domestic match on Wednesday.
LONDON Chris Coleman has agreed a new two-year contract to stay as Wales manager until 2018.
Coleman has been rewarded for leading Wales to Euro 2016, their first international tournament finals since 1958.
The 45-year-old, who was appointed in 2012, will now also be in charge of the qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup.
"I am delighted at having the honour of leading my country into another campaign," Coleman said.
"It is a big challenge but I believe it is one we can conquer."
(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond)
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.