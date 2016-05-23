LONDON Chris Coleman has agreed a new two-year contract to stay as Wales manager until 2018.

Coleman has been rewarded for leading Wales to Euro 2016, their first international tournament finals since 1958.

The 45-year-old, who was appointed in 2012, will now also be in charge of the qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup.

"I am delighted at having the honour of leading my country into another campaign," Coleman said.

"It is a big challenge but I believe it is one we can conquer."

