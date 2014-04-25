LONDON England and Wales submitted bids to football body UEFA on Friday for Wembley and Cardiff's Millennium Stadium to host matches at the 2020 European Championship.

The English FA said it had expressed an interest in two packages - to be either host city for both semi-finals and the final or one of the 12 group-stage packages on offer.

The Football Association of Wales announced separately that it had bid for a package of three group games plus a last-16 or quarter-final.

Around 30 countries are expected to apply and the full list of bidders is due to be published on Saturday with a final decision announced by European soccer's governing body in Geneva on September 19.

Euro 2020 will be held in 13 cities across the continent for the first time, a departure from the tradition of sole or neighbouring host nations, to mark the competition's 60th anniversary.

FA general secretary Alex Horne recognised UEFA would have many strong bids but held up London's recent record of hosting big events.

"We are bidding for either of the two packages...and with our recent experience of hosting two UEFA Champions League Finals in the last four years we believe that Wembley Stadium and London represent a strong bid for UEFA to consider," he said.

England hosted the 1996 European championship.

Jonathan Ford, chief executive of the FAW, said in a statement that Cardiff also represented a "strong and compelling proposition.

"The Millennium Stadium, with a capacity of almost 75,000 as well as 100 hospitality boxes, would generate a significant financial contribution for UEFA," he said.

(Reporting by Michael Hann/Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)