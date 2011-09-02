LONDON Montenegro's Euro 2012 qualification hopes suffered a huge blow with a 2-1 defeat away to lowly Wales in Cardiff Friday.

Starting the night level on points at the top of Group G with England, Montenegro trailed at halftime to a goal by Steve Morison and went further behind early in the second half when Welsh skipper Aaron Ramsey converted a Gareth Bale cut back.

Stevan Jovetic's superb finish gave the visitors a lifeline with 19 minutes remaining but Wales hung on for their first points of the campaign.

England, who won 3-0 in Bulgaria, lead the group with 14 points with Montenegro three points behind. They host England next month in a must-win game.

