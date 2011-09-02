Spurs keen to put Liverpool's title ambitions to bed - Kane
Tottenham Hotspur are eager to land a fatal blow to Liverpool's slim Premier League title hopes when the sides meet at Anfield on Saturday, striker Harry Kane has said.
LONDON Montenegro's Euro 2012 qualification hopes suffered a huge blow with a 2-1 defeat away to lowly Wales in Cardiff Friday.
Starting the night level on points at the top of Group G with England, Montenegro trailed at halftime to a goal by Steve Morison and went further behind early in the second half when Welsh skipper Aaron Ramsey converted a Gareth Bale cut back.
Stevan Jovetic's superb finish gave the visitors a lifeline with 19 minutes remaining but Wales hung on for their first points of the campaign.
England, who won 3-0 in Bulgaria, lead the group with 14 points with Montenegro three points behind. They host England next month in a must-win game.
LONDON Alastair Cook said his decision to relinquish the England captaincy will allow a 'new voice' to help an exciting young England team reach its potential, although he plans to contribute by scoring runs.
Newly arrived striker Gabriel Jesus will bring the best out of Sergio Aguero at Manchester City and inject "healthy competition" into the squad, says defender Pablo Zabaleta.