WARSAW Polish authorities expect 20,000 Russian fans to arrive in Warsaw with tickets for their team's final Euro 2012 Group A match against Greece, twice the number who came to the capital for a game against Poland marred by hooligan violence.

Warsaw officials said there would be sufficient security to protect fans and there would be no repeat of the clashes on Tuesday in which Polish hooligans fought Russians and police, and officers fired teargas and rubber bullets to restore calm.

Police detained 184 people, 156 of them Poles and most of the rest Russians during hours of sporadic violence around the stadium and close to a central fan viewing area.

A Warsaw court on Wednesday issued first sentences to those who took part in the skirmishes with Russian supporters, handing out suspended jail terms of up to 12 months and fines to eight Poles. Courts are due to process scores of cases in the next days.

"The security arrangements (at the Saturday match) will be adequate for the risks," Interior Minister Jacek Cichocki said in a radio interview.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk during a phone conversation on Wednesday that Warsaw bore "full responsibility" for the safety of fans, comments raising the stakes in a violent confrontation which brought the nations' troubled relationship to the fore.

The trigger for Tuesday's trouble was a march across Poniatowski bridge in central Warsaw by thousands of Russian fans to commemorate Russia's Independence Day.

Warsaw deputy mayor Jacek Wojciechowicz told a news conference Russian fans had not filed any application for a march, but the Poniatowski bridge was one of the designated routes for fans to use to the stadium for any game.

"We will not dictate how fans should arrive to the stadium. There are certain routes along which we are directing people Fans can go in as big or as small a group as they like," he said. "The city is prepared for all eventualities."

Many Russian fans did make their way peacefully to the stadium in smaller groups on Tuesday.

A Warsaw police spokesman said they were monitoring social media for any sign of planned trouble but he did not expect a repeat of the violence.

Unofficial estimates put as many as 20,000 Russians in the city during Tuesday's violence, many of them without tickets for the game, suggesting that the overall number coming to Warsaw for the Greek game could be higher.

A UEFA ruling against Russia on Wednesday means that the country will be docked six points in qualifying for the next European Championship if their fans step out of line again after earlier disturbances at the tournament.

The ruling relates to incidents at Russia's opening Euro 2012 game against the Czech Republic last Friday where Russian fans set off and threw fireworks and displayed illicit banners at the match in Wroclaw which their team won 4-1.

