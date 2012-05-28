West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
KIEV Ukraine is planning to fire rockets to break up rain clouds if bad weather threatens to upset soccer matches during next month's Euro 2012 tournament, a government official said on Monday.
"Our (missile) batteries are being prepared for dispersing rain clouds," the official, who declined to be named, told Reuters.
Weather forecasters predicted there would be dry, warm weather for at least the first two European Championship games to be played in Ukraine.
"We expect there will be no rain in Ukraine on June 9. The temperature is likely to be between 20 and 24 Celsius degrees (68 to 75 Fahrenheit)," Anatoly Prokopenko, deputy head of Ukraine's State Weather Forecast Centre, told Reuters.
Ukraine is co-hosting the tournament with Poland from June 8-July 1.
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has heaped praise on team mate Anthony Martial for the professional and mature manner in which the forward has responded to recent criticism from manager Jose Mourinho.
Tottenham Hotspur will not give up on the Premier League title race midfielder Eric Dier has said, despite Saturday's loss at Liverpool leaving them 10 points behind table-toppers Chelsea.