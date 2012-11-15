MOSCOW Russia striker Fyodor Smolov will be out for at least two weeks after pulling a muscle in his leg during the friendly against the United States, the Anzhi Makhachkala player said on Thursday.

Smolov scored after just nine minutes on his international debut in a 2-2 draw against the U.S. in the southern city of Krasnodar on Wednesday, but his joy was short-lived as he had to be substituted.

"I felt a sharp pain while taking the shot," the 22-year-old told the club's website (www.fc-anji.ru).

"I'll know more about my injury after a medical on Thursday evening but I think I'll miss at least two weeks."

Smolov, who joined Anzhi on loan from Dynamo Moscow in July, will miss next Thursday's Europa League tie when the wealthy club from the volatile North Caucasus region could clinch a place in the knockout round if they beat Udinese at home.

Guus Hiddink's team, who have assembled an expensive squad including Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o, have excelled in their first European campaign.

Anzhi top Group A with seven points from four games, a point ahead of both Liverpool and Swiss side Young Boys, whom they face in their final encounter next month.

