Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Dutch club AZ Alkmaar narrowly squeezed into the group stage of the Europa League after a dramatic tie with Atromitos of Greece was halted when a fire broke out at their stadium on Thursday and they had to return for the last 31 minutes on Friday.
The match was stopped after 59 minutes on Thursday when an electrical short circuit led to a blaze on the fifth floor of the AFAS Stadium and the subsequent failure of the floodlights.
AZ trailed 1-0 at the time and conceded a second goal on Friday. Despite losing 2-0 at home, however, they went through on the away goals rule after winning last week's first leg 3-1 in Greece.
Thursday's blaze caused damaged estimated at 500,000 euros (426,608.17 pounds), the club's general director Toon Gerbrands told Dutch television on Friday.
The short circuit, which occurred in one of the electrical boxes for the floodlights, caused smoke and fire clearly visible to the referee, who halted the game to allow the crowd to evacuate the venue and the blaze to be dealt with.
UEFA ordered the match to be completed on Friday so that the winner would be known before the draw for the group phase of the Europa League which was being held in Monaco later in the day.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.