A brilliantly-worked Lima goal gave last year's runners-up Benfica a late 2-1 win at home to Juventus in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday.

Central defender Ezequiel Garay headed Benfica in front after only three minutes but the recently-crowned Portuguese champions failed to take advantage and Carlos Tevez levelled for Juventus midway through the second half.

Benfica still needed a brilliant save by goalkeeper Artur from Claudio Marchisio to take a slender but valuable lead to Turin for next Thursday's second leg.

If Juventus can turn the tie around, they would then enjoy the advantage of playing their final in their own stadium against Sevilla or Valencia on May 14.

