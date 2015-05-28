WARSAW Sevilla boss Unai Emery wants to be allowed to enjoy the moment after winning the Europa League final but faces a difficult decision having refused to commit his future to the club.

Emery's fancied side lifted the trophy for a record fourth time with a 3-2 win over Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk in a gripping final at Warsaw's National Stadium on Wednesday, but the Spanish boss now has to decide whether to stick or twist.

Media reports have linked him with a number of clubs, including the vacant job at Real Madrid as well as a move to the Premier League, where a number of clubs would be likely suitors.

He has persistently refused to be drawn on whether he would stay at the Andalusian outfit, having led them to back-to-back successes in Europe's second-tier competition, and was not changing his tune after adding another trophy to his CV.

"Now is not the time to talk about the future," he told reporters. "I learned a long time ago that you have to live the present without thinking about the future.

"We have demanded a lot of ourselves so we want to enjoy our great achievement right now.

"The Champions League will be an eye-opener but we'll think about it in the coming days. Now we will enjoy this with our family and friends, as well as the supporters."

He faces a difficult choice. Despite Sevilla's European success, they remain also-rans in Spain's domestic league.

With the financial behemoths of Real Madrid and Barcelona set to continue their domination, he does not expect his side to be able to launch a title challenge any time soon.

While Atletico Madrid burst apart the duopoly to win La Liga in 2014, Emery does not expect a repeat.

"Of course, it would be great to win La Liga but it is not easy with two teams like Barcelona and Real Madrid," he said.

"Atletico Madrid were capable of doing that but that might be just an illusion. Sevilla has great strengths but it should not have to compare itself to other teams.

"We have managed to get 76 points in La Liga this year, we could have been champions of La Liga at some points (in history), but the important thing is to be happy.

"We've had a very good season in Spain. People are feeling alive until the very last day and that for me means a great deal."

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)