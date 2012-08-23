Hamdi Harbaoui of Lokeren fights for the ball with Frantisek Sevinsky (R) of Viktoria Plzen during their Europa League play-off first leg match at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

Hearts' Andy Webster (L) scores an own goal during their Europa League match against Liverpool at Tyncastle stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Liverpool's Fabio Borini (C) reacts after they scored against Hearts during their Europa League match at Tynecastle stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland August 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Javier Zanetti made his 800th appearance for Inter Milan in the Italians' 2-0 win at Romania's Vaslui in a Europa League tie on Thursday.

The 39-year-old Argentine began his Inter career 17 years ago, playing in a 1-0 Serie A win over Vicenza on August 27, 1995, after joining from Banfield, an unfashionable Buenos Aires club.

Since then he has won five Serie A titles, four Italian Cups, one Champions League, one UEFA Cup and one Club World championship.

Zanetti's fellow Argentines Esteban Cambiasso and Rodrigo Palacio scored Inter's goals in the playoff round first leg.

Thirty matches were played on Thursday involving teams ranging from five-times European champions Liverpool to Neftchi Baku from Azerbaijan.

Neftchi achieved a 1-1 draw at home to APOEL Nicosia, who reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season.

Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala, who have splurged millions on players like Cameroon forward Samuel Eto'o and Dutch coach Guus Hiddink, beat AZ Alkmaar 1-0 with a second-half goal from Ivorian forward Lacina Traore.

The match was played in Moscow after UEFA prevented Anzhi from playing at their base in the violence-plagued Dagestan region for security reasons.

Norway's Tromso, based inside the Artic circle, produced a shock 3-2 win over Serbia's Partizan Belgrade.

Athletic Bilbao, beaten finalists last season, trounced HJK Helsinki 6-0 and a 78th-minute own goal by Andy Webster gave Liverpool a 1-0 win at Hearts.

Aritz Aduriz and Markel Susaeta scored twice each for Athletic with Inigo Perez and Andoni Iraola sharing the others.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Robert Woodward)