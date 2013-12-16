Liverpool's Raheem Sterling (C) scores a goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane in London December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Managerless Tottenham Hotspur face a long trip to Ukraine for a meeting with former boss Juande Ramos after being drawn against Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Ramos was in charge of the north Londoners, who sacked Andre Villas-Boas on Monday following a 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool the previous day, for less than a year but did help them win the 2008 League Cup, the club's last trophy.

Spurs or Dnipro will take on PAOK Salonika of Greece or last year's runners-up Benfica, who drop down from the Champions League, in the last 16.

Former UEFA Cup winners Valencia are to play Dynamo Kiev while Juventus, who surprisingly failed to make the Champions League last 16, could meet fellow Serie A side Fiorentina should they beat Turkish side Trabzonspor in the round of 32.

Napoli, who also failed to progress in the Champions League, will play Swansea City in the last 32.

(Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)