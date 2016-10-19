Football Soccer - Olympique Marseille v Lille - French Ligue 1 - Velodrome stadium , 29/01/2016Lille's Sofiane Boufal (C) in action against Olympique Marseille's Georges Nkoudou (L) and Paolo De Ceglie. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Southampton new boy Sofiane Boufal could make his debut for the English Premier League side after he was named in the squad for Thursday's Europa League clash at Inter Milan.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder injured his knee playing for Ligue 1 team Lille earlier this year and had to undergo an operation.

The Morocco international scored 12 goals in 34 appearances for Lille last season, helping them reach the French League Cup final and finish fifth in Ligue 1.

Manager Claude Puel's Southampton, who have gone seven games unbeaten in all competitions, have four points from the opening two Europa League Group K games.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)