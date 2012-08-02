Manchester United handed tough Europa league draw
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
BERNE Wesley Sneijder set Inter Milan on their way to a comfortable 3-0 win away at Hajduk Split in Europa League qualifying on Thursday, giving the Serie A side a successful start in their first competitive game of the season.
Dutchman Sneijder rifled Inter ahead after 18 minutes and Japan's Yuto Nagatomo put them 2-0 up against the Croatian side just before the break.
Brazilian Philippe Coutinho completed the scoring in the second half of the third qualifying round first-leg tie.
"It's a good result but what I liked was the fact that we never stopped trying to play football and we gave very little away," Inter coach Andrea Stramaccioni said.
Inter are hoping to recover from a difficult last season when Stramaccioni, initially given the job on an interim basis, became the third coach to be employed by club president Massimo Moratti.
In other ties, a second-half strike from Stewart Downing gave Liverpool a 1-0 win away to Belarus side Gomel and last season's beaten finalists Athletic Bilbao beat Croatia's Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 3-1 at home.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON Ben Te'o will make his first international start after being named at outside centre for England in Sunday's Six Nations clash against Italy at Twickenham, one of four changes to the team who beat Wales two weeks ago.
SAO PAULO The son of soccer great Pele has pledged to turn himself over to police after a court ruled he must serve almost 13 years of a 33-year drug-trafficking sentence, his lawyer told Reuters on Friday.