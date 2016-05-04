Football Soccer - Liverpool v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final Second Leg - Anfield, Liverpool, England - 14/4/16Liverpool's Emre Can and Borussia Dortmund's Gonzalo CastroAction Images via Reuters / Carl Recine

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has returned to training ahead of the second leg of the side's Europa League semi-final against Villarreal on Thursday, as he nears a full recovery from an ankle injury.

The German injured ankle ligaments in Liverpool's 4-3 Europa League quarter-final win over German side Borussia Dortmund last month, sparking fears that he could miss the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old is an influential member of Liverpool's squad and his return is a boost for manager Juergen Klopp, who is looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit when Villarreal visit Anfield for the second leg.

Winning the Europa League is Liverpool's only remaining hope of both silverware and qualification for next season's Champions League.

A much-changed Reds side were beaten 3-1 at Swansea City in the Premier League on Sunday and are currently eighth in the table, nine points behind fourth-placed Manchester City, with three games remaining.

