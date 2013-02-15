Matip confident of strong Liverpool finish to campaign
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
Inter Milan's main striker Diego Milito is likely to miss the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury during Thursday's 2-0 Europa League win over CFR Cluj.
The Argentine, who scored both goals in the final when Inter won the Champions League in 2010, had only just returned from injury and was in tears when he was carried off after six minutes at the San Siro.
"It's his cruciate ligament, a new type of injury for Diego, nothing to do with the problems he's had before," coach Andrea Stramaccioni told reporters.
"We're gutted for Diego as a person first and foremost, and then of course for what he represents as a player. We need to see when he'll have the operation."
Compatriot Rodrigo Palacio replaced Milito and scored both goals in the first leg of the round of 32 tie but he is generally a winger.
Inter, fourth in Serie A, must now face the final three months of the season without their only real out-and-out striker.
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Nick Mulvenney)
LONDON Any attempt by Formula One to turn back the clock and return to V8 or V10 engines would be unacceptable to society and trigger a walkout by manufacturers, International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Jean Todt has said.
Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to relegation rivals Hull City with a hamstring injury which scans have revealed is not as bad as first feared.