Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
BUDAPEST The team plane of Turkish football club Fenerbahce made an emergency landing in Budapest on Wednesday as pilots reported a loss of cabin pressure due to a crack in the cockpit window, a spokesman for Budapest Airport said.
Fenerbahce's private chartered aircraft from the airline Borajet was en route from Istanbul for Thursday's Europa League game against Manchester United.
"The plane made a perfect and safe landing in Budapest at 1215 p.m....after pilots reported a loss of cabin pressure," spokesman Mihaly Hardy told Reuters.
Hardy said another plane was on its way to Budapest from Istanbul to pick up the team and fly them to Manchester later on Wednesday.
Fenerbahce said on its club Twitter account that a bird had hit the cockpit windscreen.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES While the National Hockey League has not yet committed to the 2018 Winter Olympics, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Sunday that being on a global stage was unquestionably a positive.
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.