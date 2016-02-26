Memphis Depay's man-of-the-match display in Manchester United's 5-1 Europa League win over Danish side Midtjylland on Thursday could mark the turning point of his career with the Premier League side, manager Louis van Gaal has said.

After bagging seven goals in 34 appearances following his 25 million pounds ($34.93 million) move during the close season, Memphis admitted he had not lived up to expectations since he made the switch from PSV Eindhoven.

"He can play fantastic so maybe it's a turning point. You never know. I hope it is, with all my heart, but we have to wait and see," Van Gaal told the club's website.

Ahead of Sunday's pivotal league match against third-placed Arsenal, Van Gaal hoped the winger could replicate his impressive performance against opponents of a higher standard.

"Arsenal is another level... I hope he shall show it also against Arsenal. As I say, it's another level but I think I'm very confident he shall do that," the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager said.

With just two wins in their last six league games, fifth-placed United head into Sunday's clash as slight underdogs according to bookmakers William Hill, despite Arsene Wenger's side failing to win a league match at Old Trafford since 2006.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)