LONDON Prestatyn Town scored a rare success for the minor Welsh Premier League when they beat Latvian side Liepajas Metalurgs in a Europa League first qualifying round tie after losing the first leg at home.

Prestatyn, who won the Welsh FA Cup last season for the first time in their 113-year history, went through 4-3 on penalties after winning the second leg 2-1 in Latvia with a 90th minute goal to send the tie into extra time 3-3 on aggregate.

Liepajas increased their overall lead to 3-1 early in the game but the Welsh part-timers scored twice in the last 13 minutes to save the tie.

Head coach Chris Hughes told BBC Wales: "At Prestatyn we never ever know when we're beaten. It's a trait of ours - we never give in."

Prestatyn, who normally play in front of a few hundred fans at their tiny 1,000-capacity ground, will now play HNK Rijeka of Croatia in the first leg of the second qualifying round next Thursday.

The club have so far earned 250,000 euros (215,579.95 pounds) following their unexpected success.

