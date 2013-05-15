Chelsea's John Terry warms up during a team training session at the Amsterdam Arena May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

AMSTERDAM Chelsea captain John Terry suffered cup final heartbreak for the second time in 12 months when he missed out on selection for Wednesday's Europa League showdown against Benfica.

The former England centre half was left out of the starting lineup after failing to recover from a twisted ankle he sustained in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win at Aston Villa.

Terry also missed last season's Champions League final victory over Bayern Munich through suspension.

Gary Cahill and Branislav Ivanovic were chosen by interim manager Rafa Benitez as the two central defenders on Wednesday, with utility player David Luiz picked as Frank Lampard's partner in midfield.

Coach Jorge Jesus, bidding to end a run of six straight defeats in European finals for Benfica, preferred Rodrigo to Lima in attack.

